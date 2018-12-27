Hurricanes-Capitals Sum

|Carolina
|0
|0
|1—1
|Washington
|0
|2
|1—3
First Period_None.
Second Period_1, Washington, Stephenson 4, 3:33. 2, Washington, Oshie 11 (Ovechkin, Carlson), 18:16 (pp).
Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 15 (Ferland), 12:25. 4, Washington, Carlson 6 (Backstrom), 19:09.
Shots on Goal_Carolina 8-8-13_29. Washington 16-9-8_33.
Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 4; Washington 1 of 4.
Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 6-8-2 (32 shots-30 saves). Washington, Holtby 15-8-2 (29-28).
A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:29.
Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Steve Miller.
