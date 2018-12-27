Listen Live Sports

Hurricanes-Capitals Sums

December 27, 2018 9:43 pm
 
< a min read
Carolina 0 0 1—1
Washington 0 2 1—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Aho, CAR, (slashing), 1:50; Backstrom, WSH, (tripping), 9:35; Connolly, WSH, (hooking), 13:56; Oshie, WSH, (interference), 16:25.

Second Period_1, Washington, Stephenson 4, 3:33. 2, Washington, Oshie 11 (Ovechkin, Carlson), 18:16 (pp). Penalties_Svechnikov, CAR, (interference), 4:16; Svechnikov, CAR, (interference), 6:18; Pesce, CAR, (hooking), 17:18.

Third Period_3, Carolina, Aho 15 (Ferland), 12:25. 4, Washington, Carlson 6 (Backstrom), 19:09. Penalties_Kempny, WSH, (high sticking), 16:12.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 8-8-13_29. Washington 16-9-8_33.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 4; Washington 1 of 4.

Goalies_Carolina, Mrazek 6-8-2 (32 shots-30 saves). Washington, Holtby 15-8-2 (29-28).

A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:29.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Steve Miller.

