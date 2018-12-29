Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hurricanes-Devils Sums

December 29, 2018 4:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Carolina 0 0 0—0
New Jersey 0 1 1—2

First Period_None. Penalties_de Haan, CAR, (tripping), 7:36; Vatanen, NJ, (hooking), 9:39; Santini, NJ, (interference), 19:56.

Second Period_1, New Jersey, Zacha 6, 19:24 (sh). Penalties_de Haan, CAR, (hooking), 8:16; Butcher, NJ, (holding stick), 11:08; Quenneville, NJ, (tripping), 17:26.

Third Period_2, New Jersey, Greene 2 (Hischier, Zacha), 19:27. Penalties_Bishop, CAR, (high sticking), 8:11; Santini, NJ, (interference), 12:24; Noesen, NJ, (roughing), 17:20; Martinook, CAR, (roughing), 17:20.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 13-13-11_37. New Jersey 9-13-8_30.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 5; New Jersey 0 of 3.

Goalies_Carolina, McElhinney 7-5-1 (29 shots-28 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 2-1-0 (37-37).

A_16,514 (16,514). T_2:36.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Tim Nowak.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union