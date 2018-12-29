Hurricanes-Devils Sums

Carolina 0 0 0—0 New Jersey 0 1 1—2

First Period_None. Penalties_de Haan, CAR, (tripping), 7:36; Vatanen, NJ, (hooking), 9:39; Santini, NJ, (interference), 19:56.

Second Period_1, New Jersey, Zacha 6, 19:24 (sh). Penalties_de Haan, CAR, (hooking), 8:16; Butcher, NJ, (holding stick), 11:08; Quenneville, NJ, (tripping), 17:26.

Third Period_2, New Jersey, Greene 2 (Hischier, Zacha), 19:27. Penalties_Bishop, CAR, (high sticking), 8:11; Santini, NJ, (interference), 12:24; Noesen, NJ, (roughing), 17:20; Martinook, CAR, (roughing), 17:20.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 13-13-11_37. New Jersey 9-13-8_30.

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 5; New Jersey 0 of 3.

Goalies_Carolina, McElhinney 7-5-1 (29 shots-28 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 2-1-0 (37-37).

A_16,514 (16,514). T_2:36.

Referees_Eric Furlatt, Peter MacDougall. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Tim Nowak.

