Hurricanes-Sharks Sum

Carolina 0 1 0—1 San Jose 2 2 1—5

First Period_1, San Jose, Goodrow 4 (M.Karlsson, Labanc), 3:44. 2, San Jose, Hertl 7 (Couture, Labanc), 10:10 (pp).

Second Period_3, San Jose, Meier 14 (Simek, Thornton), 8:42. 4, San Jose, Pavelski 18 (Meier, Thornton), 15:02. 5, Carolina, Wallmark 2 (Hamilton, Slavin), 18:31 (pp).

Third Period_6, San Jose, Sorensen 5 (Meier, Thornton), 15:43.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 17-12-11_40. San Jose 9-7-7_23.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 3; San Jose 1 of 2.

Goalies_Carolina, McElhinney 7-3-1 (23 shots-18 saves). San Jose, Jones 11-6-3 (40-39).

A_17,119 (17,562). T_2:24.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Steve Miller.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.