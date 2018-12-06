Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hurricanes-Sharks Sums

December 6, 2018 1:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Carolina 0 1 0—1
San Jose 2 2 1—5

First Period_1, San Jose, Goodrow 4 (M.Karlsson, Labanc), 3:44. 2, San Jose, Hertl 7 (Couture, Labanc), 10:10 (pp). Penalties_Staal, CAR, (delay of game), 0:19; Di Giuseppe, CAR, (hooking), 9:14.

Second Period_3, San Jose, Meier 14 (Simek, Thornton), 8:42. 4, San Jose, Pavelski 18 (Meier, Thornton), 15:02. 5, Carolina, Wallmark 2 (Hamilton, Slavin), 18:31 (pp). Penalties_Kane, SJ, (hooking), 11:38; Kane, SJ, (tripping), 17:25.

Third Period_6, San Jose, Sorensen 5 (Meier, Thornton), 15:43. Penalties_McGinn, CAR, (tripping), 7:50; Sorensen, SJ, (interference), 7:50; Dillon, SJ, (elbowing), 19:50.

Shots on Goal_Carolina 17-12-11_40. San Jose 9-7-7_23.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Carolina 1 of 3; San Jose 1 of 2.

Goalies_Carolina, McElhinney 7-3-1 (23 shots-18 saves). San Jose, Jones 11-6-3 (40-39).

A_17,119 (17,562). T_2:24.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Steve Miller.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|14 Washington Technology DHS Industry...
12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First lady visits sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus