Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Iceland coach Hallgrimsson hired by Qatari soccer club

December 10, 2018 7:27 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iceland’s coach at the World Cup has been hired by Qatari soccer club Al-Arabi.

The club announced the move in a video on its Twitter account , saying part-time dentist Heimir Hallgrimsson will attend a news conference Tuesday.

It’s the first coaching job outside Iceland for the 51-year-old Hallgrimsson, who left the national team after its group-stage elimination in Russia.

Hallgrimsson was co-coach of Iceland alongside Lars Lagerback for the team’s run to the 2016 European Championship quarterfinals. He then guided the team alone as it became the smallest country to ever qualify for the World Cup.

Advertisement

Al-Arabi, which last won the Qatari league title in 1997, has been previously coached by former Chelsea teammates Gianfranco Zola and Dan Petrescu.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America