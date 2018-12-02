Independence Bowl Matchup

Duke (7-5, Atlantic Coast Conference) vs. Temple (8-4, American Athletic Conference), Dec. 27, 1:30 p.m. EST (ESPN).

LOCATION: Shreveport, Louisiana.

TOP PLAYERS

Duke: QB Daniel Jones has thrown for 2,251 yards and 17 TDs with seven interceptions and has rushed for 325 TDs and two more scores.

Advertisement

Temple: QB Anthony Russo led the team to a 7-2 record after taking over as the starter as the Owls averaged 36 points and 435.7 yards per game with him under center.

NOTABLE

Duke: The Blue Devils finished a dismal sixth behind ACC Coastal Division champion Pittsburgh but posted seven wins against teams that are playing in the postseason.

Temple: This is the fourth straight season the Owls have qualified for a bowl game, but they’ve never won two straight in the postseason. Temple beat Florida International in the Gasparilla Bowl last year, so the chance for a breakthrough is there.

LAST TIME

It will be the first meeting between the teams.

BOWL HISTORY

Duke: Blue Devils are 5-8 in bowl games. This is their sixth postseason appearance in seven years and first in the Independence Bowl.

Temple: The Owls are just 3-4 in bowl games and have never played in the Independence Bowl.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.