Indiana offensive coordinator retires after 37-year career

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Hoosiers offensive coordinator and associate head coach Mike DeBord is retiring after a 37-year coaching career.

The decision, announced Sunday, comes more than a month after the Hoosiers finished one win short of becoming bowl eligible for the second straight year.

DeBord is best known for his work as Michigan’s offensive coordinator, where he won a national championship and helped mentor a young Tom Brady.

Hoosiers coach Tom Allen hired his longtime friend following the 2016 season after DeBord spent two seasons at Tennessee. He also was a head coach at Central Michigan and worked for five years in the NFL with the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks.

The 62-year-old DeBord says he intends to spend more time with his family.

