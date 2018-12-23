Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Indiana State beats UNLV in semis of Diamond Head Classic

December 23, 2018 8:04 pm
 
HONOLULU (AP) — Jordan Barnes had 28 points and five assists, Tyreke Key added 16 points and Indiana State beat UNLV 84-79 in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic on Sunday.

Barnes’ 3-pointer with 43 seconds left extended Indiana State’s lead to 81-77 and he added two free throws on their next possession. UNLV missed a shot and Key made 1 of 2 free throws to seal it.

Emondre Rickman added 13 points with two blocked shots and Bronson Kessinger had 11 points for Indiana State (8-3). Rickman needs two blocks to tie Nate Green for fourth in program history.

Barnes led the way in the first half with 11 points as the Sycamores were ahead 35-28.

Amauri Hardy tied a career high with 22 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (6-5). Freshman Joel Ntambwe added 21 points and 15 rebounds for his third straight double-double and Kris Clyburn had 15 points.

UNLV extended its NCAA record of making a 3-pointer to 1,050 straight games.

