Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Indians complete trade with Nats, get minor league infielder

December 17, 2018 1:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians have acquired infielder Andruw Monasterio from Washington to complete the trade that sent All-Star catcher Yan Gomes to the Nationals.

Cleveland dealt Gomes last month for a package that included right-hander Jefry Rodriguez, outfielder Daniel Johnston and a player to be named, who turned to be Monasterio.

The 21-year-old began last season in the Chicago Cubs organization before he was traded to the Nationals on July 31. He batted a combined .267 with three homers and 36 RBIs in 122 games.

He played second base, shortstop and third base. Monasterio signed with the Cubs as a 17-year-old in 2014.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress