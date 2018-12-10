Listen Live Sports

IndyCar Points Leaders

December 10, 2018
 
Final

1. Scott Dixon, 678.

2. Alexander Rossi, 621.

3. Will Power, 582.

4. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 566.

5. Josef Newgarden, 560.

6. Simon Pagenaud, 492.

7. Sebastien Bourdais, 425.

8. Graham Rahal, 392.

9. Marco Andretti, 392.

10. James Hinchcliffe, 391.

11. Robert Wickens, 391.

12. Takuma Sato, 351.

13. Ed Jones, 343.

14. Spencer Pigot, 325.

15. Zach Veach, 313.

16. Tony Kanaan, 312.

17. Charlie Kimball, 287.

18. Matheus Leist, 253.

19. Max Chilton, 223.

20. Gabby Chaves, 187.

