Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

IndyCar promotes Jay Frye to president in reorganization

December 17, 2018 3:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jay Frye, IndyCar’s head of competition and operations for the past three years, has been promoted to president of the open-wheel racing series.

The move was announced Monday by Mark Miles, president and CEO of Hulman & Co., which owns IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The promotion is effective Jan. 1. Miles will remain as CEO of IndyCar.

Frye joined Hulman & Co. in 2013 as chief revenue officer, a year before the series reached a title sponsorship agreement with Verizon. IndyCar said the reorganization, which includes several other moves, was a result of C.J. O’Donnell’s resignation as chief marketing officer, a job he held since November 2013.

___

Advertisement

More AP Auto Racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers trek snow-covered Alps in Italy

Today in History

1851: Fire ravages Library of Congress