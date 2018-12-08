Listen Live Sports

Injured Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. ruled out vs. Redskins

December 8, 2018 1:38 pm
 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Redskins with a quadriceps injury. He did not travel to Washington with the team.

Beckham appeared on the team’s injury report Friday with a bruised quadricep and practiced on a limited basis. He was downgraded to out on Saturday.

Beckham threw one touchdown pass and caught another last week in the Giants’ 30-27 overtime victory over the Chicago Bears.

The Giants have won three of their past four games to get to 4-8. The Redskins are 6-6.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

