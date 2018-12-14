Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Injured pitcher Nelson agrees to $3.7M deal with Brewers

December 14, 2018
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Right-hander Jimmy Nelson agreed to a $3.7 million, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers after missing all of the 2018 while recovering from surgery on his pitching shoulder.

The 29-year-old was 12-6 with a 3.49 ERA and 199 strikeouts in 29 starts in 2017, finishing tied for ninth in NL Cy Young Award voting. He was hurt Sept. 8 when sliding back to first base following a hit at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, and Dr. Neil ElAttrache operated 11 days later In Los Angeles to repair a partial tear of his anterior labrum and a rotator cuff strain.

Nelson avoided arbitration by agreeing to the same salary he had in 2018. He would earn an additional $50,000 for winning the comeback player of the year award, $100,000 for Cy Young, $75,000 for second and $50,000 for third.

He would get $50,000 each for making the All-Star team, winning World Series MVP or the Hoffman/Rivera reliever of the year award. He would get $25,000 apiece for Gold Glove or League Championship Series MVP.

His deal was announced by the Brewers on Wednesday.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

