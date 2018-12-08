Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
IOC eases off support for electronic gaming as Olympic event

December 8, 2018
 
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has slowed its support for recognizing electronic gaming as a sport.

After an Olympic leaders’ meeting on Saturday, the IOC says “discussion about the inclusion of esports/egames as a medal event on the Olympic program is premature.”

Enthusiasm has seemed to dim since the IOC hosted a July conference with esports organizers and players.

Sports bodies are now advised to “continue to engage with this (gaming) community, whilst at the same time acknowledging that uncertainties remain.”

The IOC rules out cooperation with violent games, and suggests virtual and augmented reality could become more popular with young people.

“Commercially driven” gaming was also compared unfavorably with “values-based” sports.

The IOC says governing bodies will continue meeting gaming industry officials “to explore jointly collaborative projects.”

