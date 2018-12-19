Ionescu leads No. 7 Oregon women past No. 4 Mississippi St.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu scored 29 points, including all 17 of her free throws, and No. 7 Oregon handed No. 4 Mississippi State its first loss this season, 82-74 on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs (10-1) had won 46 regular-season nonconference games, but couldn’t catch up once the Ducks (9-1) started to pull away in the fourth quarter, boosted by their home fans. Maite Cazorla added 20 points for the Ducks.

Anriel Howard led Mississippi State with a career-high 30 points. Oregon held senior Teaira McCowan to five points, but she had 11 rebounds.

NO. 8 STANFORD 95, NO. 9 TENNESSEE 85

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — DiJonai Carrington scored a career-high 33 points and pulled down 13 rebounds as Stanford defeated Tennessee for the Cardinal’s second victory over a top-10 team in four days.

Stanford (8-1) was coming off a 68-63 home victory over previously unbeaten Baylor, a result that dropped the Lady Bears from third to sixth in the AP Top 25.

Kiana Williams and Alanna Smith each added 16 points for Stanford. Lacie Hull scored 14 and Maya Dodson had 10.

Evina Westbrook scored a career-high 29 points and had 10 assists for Tennessee (8-1).

NO. 18 KENTUCKY 99, WESTERN CAROLINA 39

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 18 points, Tatyana Wyatt had 16 and Kentucky coasted past Western Carolina.

Six players scored in double figures for the Wildcats (11-1), with Howard grabbing eight rebounds and Taylor Murray dishing seven assists with five steals to go with her 11 points.

Judith Martin Ruiz had 11 points for Western Carolina (2-9).

