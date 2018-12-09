Listen Live Sports

Iowa State extends Campbell’s deal through 2024

December 9, 2018 5:27 pm
 
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State and coach Matt Campbell have agreed to a contract extension through 2024, a sign that one of the hottest names in the annual coaching carousel is staying put.

The Cyclones announced Campbell’s extension on Sunday, also saying they will allocate an extra $1 million for assistant coaches and support staff.

Terms of Campbell’s new deal, which was agreed upon by Campbell and athletic director Jamie Pollard during a meeting on Friday, were not disclosed. But Campbell and Iowa State agreed to a 6-year, $22.5 million contract last November.

“We’re pleased to invest further in a group of coaches and staff that have quickly raised the standards for Iowa State football,” Pollard said. “Matt and I both agreed about the importance of rewarding his staff to keep the momentum going.”

The No. 25 Cyclones (8-4) have posted back-to-back eight-win seasons, and their six victories in the Big 12 Conference were the most in school history. Iowa State’s third-place finish in the league was its best in 40 years.

Iowa State will close the season on Dec. 28 when it faces No. 12 Washington State (10-2) in the Alamo Bowl.

“Our staff is committed to raising this program to a championship level and it’s important for our team, our fans and prospective Cyclones to know that we are fully invested in the future of Iowa State football,” Campbell said.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

