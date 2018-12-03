Iowa State rolls past North Dakota State 81-59

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Marial Shayok scored 20 points, Michael Jacobson had 15 with 10 rebounds and Iowa State rolled past North Dakota State 81-59 for its fourth straight win.

Nick Weiler-Babb scored 11 points with eight rebounds for the Cyclones (7-1), who shot 50 percent from the floor.

Iowa State wasn’t pushed hard in this one. The Cyclones cruised to a 16-point halftime lead and then opened the second half with a 10-2 run to jump ahead 53-29. Back-to-back buckets by Shayok made it a 67-37 game with just over 12 minutes to go.

Iowa State’s Cam Lard and Zoran Talley, each of whom started the season with seven-game suspensions, returned against the Bison. Lard had two points and two blocks and Talley — wearing a black mask to protect a broken nose — had four points and two assists.

The pair hooked up on an alley-oop dunk with about 11 minutes left, giving Lard his first points of 2018-19 in emphatic fashion.

Rocky Kreuser had 13 points to lead the Bison (2-7), who made the score respectable with a late 19-2 run as Iowa State coach Steve Prohm tinkered with his lineup.

THE BIG PICTURE

North Dakota State: After playing at No. 1 Gonzaga (and losing 102-60), against Drake in Minneapolis and in Ames, the Bison could use a home game. They’ll get one on Saturday.

Iowa State: Lard didn’t start after doing so a year ago. Prohm opted to stick with Jacobson, who came into play averaging 17 points and 7.7 rebounds a game. Lard made his first appearance at the 10:46 mark of the first half and promptly blocked a shot, a specialty of his. But Lard played just four minutes in the first half, and when he went back in the game it was essentially over.

UP NEXT

North Dakota State hosts Eastern Washington on Saturday.

Iowa State plays at No. 18 Iowa on Thursday. The Hawkeyes got blown out by No. 10 Michigan State 90-68 on Monday — and star freshman Joe Wieskamp hurt his ankle in the loss.

