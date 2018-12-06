Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Islanders-Penguins Sums

December 6, 2018 9:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1—2
Pittsburgh 2 3 1—6

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Letang 6 (Brassard, Kessel), 8:34. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 10 (Mayfield, Kuhnhackl), 17:43 (sh). 3, Pittsburgh, Letang 7 (Rust, Dumoulin), 19:31. Penalties_Grant, PIT, (slashing), 9:53; Komarov, NYI, (hooking), 12:57; Barzal, NYI, (high sticking), 15:49.

Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Sheahan 4 (Oleksiak, Malkin), 7:21. 5, Pittsburgh, Kessel 11 (Crosby, Guentzel), 12:09 (pp). 6, Pittsburgh, Kessel 12 (Guentzel, Crosby), 17:37. Penalties_Pettersson, PIT, (holding), 3:07; Clutterbuck, NYI, (holding), 10:30.

Third Period_7, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 11 (Pulock), 4:23. 8, Pittsburgh, Crosby 15 (Kessel, Guentzel), 13:00. Penalties_Kuhnhackl, NYI, (roughing), 17:42; Rust, PIT, (high sticking), 17:42.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 7-4-10_21. Pittsburgh 8-13-7_28.

        Insight by Tableau: Feds provide insight on data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 1 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Gibson 0-0-0 (7 shots-6 saves), Greiss 9-6-1 (21-16). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 8-4-3 (21-19).

A_18,440 (18,387). T_2:25.

Referees_Francis Charron, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1962: NASA flies first spacecraft by Venus