Islanders-Penguins Sums

N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1—2 Pittsburgh 2 3 1—6

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Letang 6 (Brassard, Kessel), 8:34. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 10 (Mayfield, Kuhnhackl), 17:43 (sh). 3, Pittsburgh, Letang 7 (Rust, Dumoulin), 19:31. Penalties_Grant, PIT, (slashing), 9:53; Komarov, NYI, (hooking), 12:57; Barzal, NYI, (high sticking), 15:49.

Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Sheahan 4 (Oleksiak, Malkin), 7:21. 5, Pittsburgh, Kessel 11 (Crosby, Guentzel), 12:09 (pp). 6, Pittsburgh, Kessel 12 (Guentzel, Crosby), 17:37. Penalties_Pettersson, PIT, (holding), 3:07; Clutterbuck, NYI, (holding), 10:30.

Third Period_7, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 11 (Pulock), 4:23. 8, Pittsburgh, Crosby 15 (Kessel, Guentzel), 13:00. Penalties_Kuhnhackl, NYI, (roughing), 17:42; Rust, PIT, (high sticking), 17:42.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 7-4-10_21. Pittsburgh 8-13-7_28.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 1 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Gibson 0-0-0 (7 shots-6 saves), Greiss 9-6-1 (21-16). Pittsburgh, DeSmith 8-4-3 (21-19).

A_18,440 (18,387). T_2:25.

Referees_Francis Charron, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Kiel Murchison.

