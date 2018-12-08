Islanders-Red Wings Sums

N.Y. Islanders 0 2 1—3 Detroit 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Detroit, Abdelkader 5 (Nyquist, Larkin), 4:59. 2, Detroit, Kronwall 1 (Larkin), 13:53. Penalties_Kronwall, DET, (holding), 9:51; Bailey, NYI, Major (fighting), 18:39; Larkin, DET, Major (fighting), 18:39; Bailey, NYI, served by Beauvillier, (tripping), 18:39.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Islanders, Cizikas 7 (Johnston), 4:31. 4, N.Y. Islanders, Pulock 2 (Bailey, Barzal), 6:57 (pp). Penalties_Ericsson, DET, (tripping), 5:21; Abdelkader, DET, (tripping), 6:32; Cholowski, DET, (hooking), 11:17; Abdelkader, DET, Major (fighting), 13:36; Boychuk, NYI, Major (fighting), 13:36; Nelson, NYI, (roughing), 13:36; Ericsson, DET, (roughing), 13:36; Beauvillier, NYI, (hooking), 18:28.

Third Period_5, N.Y. Islanders, Martin 4 (Leddy, Clutterbuck), 3:24. Penalties_Clutterbuck, NYI, (high sticking), 12:04.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 6-10-3_19. Detroit 7-8-10_25.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 1 of 4; Detroit 0 of 3.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 10-6-1 (25 shots-23 saves). Detroit, Bernier 4-7-0 (19-16).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:39.

Referees_Francis Charron, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, James Tobias.

