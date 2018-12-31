Islanders-Sabres Sum

N.Y. Islanders 0 1 2—3 Buffalo 0 0 1—1

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Leddy 2 (Barzal, Komarov), 2:59.

Third Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 13 (Ho-Sang, Mayfield), 1:45. 3, Buffalo, Okposo 6 (Beaulieu, Mittelstadt), 10:14 (pp). 4, N.Y. Islanders, Pulock 3 (Lehner), 19:28.

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Islanders 15-15-3_33. Buffalo 12-15-13_40.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2; Buffalo 1 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Islanders, Lehner 9-6-3 (40 shots-39 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 13-12-3 (32-30).

A_19,070 (19,070). T_2:26.

Referees_Kevin Pollock, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Steve Miller.

