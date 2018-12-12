Listen Live Sports

IUPUI routs IU-Northwest 116-79 on Minnett’s career night

December 12, 2018 9:07 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaylen Minnett set career highs with 28 points and six 3-pointers, Camron Justice added 22 points with a career-high six assists, and IUPUI never trailed in beating NAIA-member Indiana University-Northwest 116-79 on Wednesday night.

IUPUI is 38-0 against non-Division I opponents.

Nick Rogers scored a career-high 15 points with four assists, Evan Hall blocked three shots and Grant Weatherford made six assists for the Jaguars (7-3), who had 26 assists on 43 field goals.

Elijah Goss’ dunk capped IUPUI’s opening 15-4 run and the Jaguars led 54-38 at halftime after shooting 64 percent and holding the RedHawks to 34 percent.

Hall’s dunk sparked a 10-0 run capped by a 3 from Justice for a 75-53 lead, and Trevor Johnson’s jumper with 3:16 left put the Jaguars over the century mark.

Armon Williams scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the RedHawks.

