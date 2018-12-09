Listen Live Sports

Jackson, Magee lead Wofford past Coastal Carolina 82-71

December 9, 2018 4:46 pm
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Cameron Jackson scored 24 points with nine rebounds, Fletcher Magee added 18 points, Nate Hoover 15 and Wofford was 10 of 10 at the foul line in the last 89 seconds holding off Coastal Carolina 82-71 on Sunday.

Trevion Brown led the Chanticleers (5-5) with 24 points, making all five of his attempts from behind the 3-point arc, and had five assists. Zach Cuthbertson added 14 points and David Kralj 10.

Coastal Carolina had cut the lead to 62-53 with less than four minutes to go when Magee drained a quick turnaround 3 from the left wing. The trey pushed him to 2,000 career points. Storm Murphy followed with a 3 and Keve Aluma threw down back-to-back dunks, both on passes from Magee, and the Terriers (8-3) led 72-59 with 1:43 to play.

Coastal Carolina went to full-court pressure and began to foul, but Murphy and Hoover were a combined 10 for 10 on free throws as Wofford finished 26 of 34 at the line. Murphy finished with 13 points.

