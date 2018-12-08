Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jacksonville routs Middle Georgia State 100-57

December 8, 2018 8:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tyreese Davis scored 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and Jacksonville cruised to a 100-57 win over NAIA Middle Georgia State on Saturday night.

Jace Hogan added 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting and KJ Fitzgerald scored 11 for the Dolphins (6-5), who won their third straight and sixth of the last seven.

Jacksonville scored the first 10 points of the game and had a 19-4 run toward the end of the first half to go into the break with a 59-22 lead. The Dolphins did not do much to extend the lead in the second half, but the Knights got the deficit no closer than 33.

Darrell White had 13 points, and Antony Edwards and Tyrone Young added 10 points each for Middle Georgia State.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share federal IT success stories in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Jacksonville made 40 of 70 (57.1 percent) shots.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines repair community water pipe in Honduras

Today in History

1944: US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans