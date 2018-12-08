Jacksonville routs Middle Georgia State 100-57

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tyreese Davis scored 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and Jacksonville cruised to a 100-57 win over NAIA Middle Georgia State on Saturday night.

Jace Hogan added 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting and KJ Fitzgerald scored 11 for the Dolphins (6-5), who won their third straight and sixth of the last seven.

Jacksonville scored the first 10 points of the game and had a 19-4 run toward the end of the first half to go into the break with a 59-22 lead. The Dolphins did not do much to extend the lead in the second half, but the Knights got the deficit no closer than 33.

Darrell White had 13 points, and Antony Edwards and Tyrone Young added 10 points each for Middle Georgia State.

Advertisement

Jacksonville made 40 of 70 (57.1 percent) shots.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.