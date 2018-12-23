Jaguars-Dolphins Stats

|Jacksonville
|7
|0
|0
|10—17
|Miami
|7
|0
|0
|0—
|7
|First Quarter
Mia_Bolden 4 pass from Tannehill (Sanders kick), 9:49.
Jac_Fournette 1 run (Forbath kick), 2:29.
Jac_FG Forbath 26, 10:56.
Jac_T.Smith 33 interception return (Forbath kick), 9:34.
A_65,798.
___
|Jac
|Mia
|First downs
|19
|11
|Total Net Yards
|244
|183
|Rushes-yards
|32-126
|18-62
|Passing
|118
|121
|Punt Returns
|4-46
|2-12
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-56
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-33
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-24-0
|15-22-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-27
|3-25
|Punts
|5-37.6
|6-46.3
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|10-97
|10-95
|Time of Possession
|34:45
|25:15
___
RUSHING_Jacksonville, Hyde 8-47, Fournette 18-43, Bortles 4-25, Westbrook 1-9, Kessler 1-2. Miami, Drake 6-23, Tannehill 3-22, Ballage 4-10, Bolden 4-9, Amendola 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Jacksonville, Kessler 12-17-0-106, Bortles 5-6-0-39, Westbrook 0-1-0-0. Miami, Tannehill 15-22-1-146.
RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Westbrook 7-45, Moncrief 4-43, Fournette 3-28, Greene 2-22, Bohanon 1-7. Miami, Drake 4-31, Amendola 3-40, Ballage 2-39, Parker 2-13, Smythe 1-9, Gesicki 1-5, Stills 1-5, Bolden 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Jacksonville, Forbath 56. Miami, Sanders 47.
