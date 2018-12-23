Jaguars-Dolphins Stats

Jacksonville 7 0 0 10—17 Miami 7 0 0 0— 7 First Quarter

Mia_Bolden 4 pass from Tannehill (Sanders kick), 9:49.

Jac_Fournette 1 run (Forbath kick), 2:29.

Fourth Quarter

Jac_FG Forbath 26, 10:56.

Jac_T.Smith 33 interception return (Forbath kick), 9:34.

A_65,798.

___

Jac Mia First downs 19 11 Total Net Yards 244 183 Rushes-yards 32-126 18-62 Passing 118 121 Punt Returns 4-46 2-12 Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-56 Interceptions Ret. 1-33 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 17-24-0 15-22-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 6-27 3-25 Punts 5-37.6 6-46.3 Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1 Penalties-Yards 10-97 10-95 Time of Possession 34:45 25:15

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, Hyde 8-47, Fournette 18-43, Bortles 4-25, Westbrook 1-9, Kessler 1-2. Miami, Drake 6-23, Tannehill 3-22, Ballage 4-10, Bolden 4-9, Amendola 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Jacksonville, Kessler 12-17-0-106, Bortles 5-6-0-39, Westbrook 0-1-0-0. Miami, Tannehill 15-22-1-146.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, Westbrook 7-45, Moncrief 4-43, Fournette 3-28, Greene 2-22, Bohanon 1-7. Miami, Drake 4-31, Amendola 3-40, Ballage 2-39, Parker 2-13, Smythe 1-9, Gesicki 1-5, Stills 1-5, Bolden 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Jacksonville, Forbath 56. Miami, Sanders 47.

