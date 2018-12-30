Listen Live Sports

Jaguars-Texans Stats

December 30, 2018 4:05 pm
 
Jacksonville 3 0 0 0— 3
Houston 3 14 0 3—20
First Quarter

Jac_FG Forbath 25, 10:08.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 23, 5:20.

Second Quarter

Hou_Watson 5 run (Fairbairn kick), 14:56.

Hou_Miller 7 run (Fairbairn kick), 3:01.

Fourth Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 24, 10:52.

A_71,848.

___

Jac Hou
First downs 6 23
Total Net Yards 119 342
Rushes-yards 16-30 33-134
Passing 89 208
Punt Returns 3-17 6-56
Kickoff Returns 1-40 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 15-28-1 25-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-18 6-26
Punts 9-49.9 7-42.1
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 8-68 2-15
Time of Possession 24:53 35:07

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Jacksonville, Bortles 4-15, Hyde 10-13, Williams 2-2. Houston, Watson 13-66, Miller 17-56, Blue 3-12.

PASSING_Jacksonville, Bortles 15-28-1-107. Houston, Watson 25-35-0-234.

RECEIVING_Jacksonville, K.Cole 4-45, O’Shaughnessy 3-25, Westbrook 3-10, Moncrief 2-21, Hyde 2-6, Bell 1-0. Houston, Hopkins 12-147, Carter 4-33, V.Smith 3-28, Blue 2-12, Miller 2-0, Griffin 1-8, J.Thomas 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

