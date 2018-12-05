Listen Live Sports

Jaguars-Titans Preview Capsule

December 5, 2018
 
JACKSONVILLE (4-8) at TENNESSEE (6-6)

THURSDAY, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox, NFLN, Prime Video

OPENING LINE — Titans by 4 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Jacksonville 4-6-2, Tennessee 6-6

SERIES RECORD — Titans lead 28-20

LAST MEETING — Titans beat Jaguars 9-6, Sept. 16

LAST WEEK — Jaguars beat Colts 6-0; Titans beat Jets 26-22

AP PRO32 RANKING — Jets No. 26, Titans No. t-16

JAGUARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (18), PASS (24)

JAGUARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (16), PASS (10)

TITANS OFFENSE — OVERALL (28), RUSH (17), PASS (29)

TITANS DEFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (t-19), PASS (5)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Titans have won 14 of last 17 at home. … Titans have won three straight vs. Jaguars and five of last six. … Jaguars coming off seventh shutout in franchise history and fourth overall in NFL this season. … Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue has seven sacks in last nine games. … Jacksonville is 1-4 on road this season. … Jaguars QB Cody Kessler completed 75 percent of passes with 90.6 passer rating and ran for 28 yards last week. Kessler threw for career-high 336 yards and two TDs in only career start vs. Titans on Oct. 16, 2016, with Browns. … Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette ran for 95 yards and two TDs in last game before one-game suspension. Fournette averaging 98.5 yards from scrimmage in two games vs. Titans. … Jaguars LB Telvin Smith had 12 tackles, tackle for loss and forced fumble last week. … CB D.J. Hayden seventh player on Jaguars’ defense with interception this season after pick last week. … Titans allowing 20.4 points per game, sixth fewest in NFL. … Titans QB Marcus Mariota had 12th winning drive last week and eighth since start of 2017 season. … Mariota threw for 282 yards with two TDs and one interception last week. He also had team-high 43 yards rushing. … Titans WR Taywan Taylor had career-high 104 yards receiving vs. Jets. … Titans LB Jayon Brown one of two NFL players with 70 or more tackles and at least six sacks this season. … Fantasy tip: Mariota came off bench to beat Jaguars with his legs in Week 2. Now healthy, he also has speedy Taylor available to attack through air.

