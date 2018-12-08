Draisaitl, McDavid help Oilers pound Wild 7-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 7-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zack Kassian, Alex Chiasson and Darnell Nurse also scored for the Oilers (15-12-2), who won for the fifth time in six games. Draisaitl also had an assist on Nurse’s goal in the third period.

Cam Talbot made 31 saves to earn back-to-back victories after dropping his six previous starts.

The Wild (15-12-2) lost for the fifth time in six games. Marcus Foligno and Nino Niederreiter scored, and Alex Stalock made 22 stops in relief of an ineffective Devan Dubnyk.

HURRICANES 4, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brett Pesce scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and Carolina stopped a three-game slide.

Justin Williams also scored in the third period and Petr Mrazek made 18 saves in his first victory since Oct. 26 as the Canes won in Anaheim for just the second time in nine years.

Clark Bishop scored his first NHL goal and Sebastian Aho added an empty-netter as Carolina salvaged one win from its three-game California trip despite the injury absences of top goal-scorer Micheal Ferland, veteran forward Jordan Staal and starting goalie Curtis McElhinney.

Jakob Silfverberg scored his 100th career goal for the Ducks, who had won seven of eight and earned points in nine of 10 before an uncharacteristic third-period flop.

BLUES 1, JETS 0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jake Allen made 26 saves in his first shutout of the season, helping St. Louis to the road win.

Colton Parayko scored for the Blues during a second-period power play. The Jets managed just six shots on goal in the third period.

Allen’s last shutout was a 3-0 victory over Dallas on Dec. 7, 2017. He’s 8-7-4 in 21 games this season.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for Jets, who had won four in a row.

Winnipeg was last shut out in its fourth game of the season, a 3-0 loss in Nashville on Oct. 11.

STARS 3, SHARKS 2

DALLAS (AP) — Ben Bishop made a season-high 41 saves, Miro Heiskanen and Brett Ritchie scored in the third period and Dallas beat San Jose for its fourth consecutive victory.

Mattias Janmark also scored. Evander Kane and Logan Couture scored for San Jose.

