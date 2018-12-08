James has 14 points, 13 rebounds; Oklahoma tops Wichita St.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Christian James had 14 points and a career-high 13 rebounds to help Oklahoma defeat Wichita State 80-48 on Saturday at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

James, the Big 12’s leading scorer with nearly 20 points per game, made 3 of 6 3-pointers.

Miles Reynolds scored 14 points, Matt Freeman scored 11 and Aaron Calixte added 10 for the Sooners (8-1).

Oklahoma held the Shockers to 24.2 percent shooting and now have held three of its past four opponents under 60 points.

Markis McDuffie scored 19 points for Wichita State, but he made just 6 of 17 shots. No one else scored in double figures for the Shockers (4-4).

The Sooners led 25-22 in the first half, and a 3-pointer by James highlighted a 7-0 run that pushed Oklahoma’s lead to 32-22. Oklahoma led 32-27 at halftime behind 12 points and 10 rebounds from James.

A 3-pointer by freshman Jamal Bieniemy early in the second half pushed Oklahoma’s lead back up to 10. A 3-pointer by Calixte increased the lead to 51-34, and the Sooners controlled the rest of the game.

BIG PICTURE

Wichita State: The Shockers, who beat Big 12 Conference member Baylor last Saturday, had been competitive in their other losses this season. The Shockers had been averaging 74.7 points per game before getting shut down on Saturday.

Oklahoma: The Sooners improved a nonconference resume that already included wins over Florida and Notre Dame. Oklahoma outrebounded the Shockers 52-33 and posted its largest victory margin of the season.

UP NEXT

Wichita State hosts Jacksonville State on Wednesday.

Oklahoma plays Southern California next Saturday in Tulsa.

