Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

James sorry for posting rapper’s ‘Jewish money’ lyric

December 25, 2018 2:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LeBron James is sorry for posting a lyric that referenced “Jewish money.” The Los Angeles Lakers star says he simply got caught up in the music, thought the lyric was a “compliment” and offers “apologies, for sure.”

The lyric comes from the song “ASMR” by rapper 21 Savage. James shared it over the weekend on his Instagram account, which has nearly 46 million followers.

The lyric says, “We been getting that Jewish money, Everything is Kosher.”

James apologized on ESPN — “if I offended anyone.” He says he regularly posts lyrics and listens to “great music” in his car. He adds: “That was the byproduct of it. So I actually thought it was a compliment, and obviously it wasn’t through the lens of a lot of people.”

Advertisement

Later the rapper tweeted his own apology .

James’ posting was highlighted by Darren Rovell of The Action Network, a media company.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sunset from the flight deck

Today in History

1923: Teapot Dome scandal forces interior secretary's resignation