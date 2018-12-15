Jamieson takes 1-shot lead into last round in South Africa

MALELANE, South Africa (AP) — Scott Jamieson will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship after a 68 on Saturday moved him to 11 under overall and ahead of overnight leader David Lipsky.

Jamieson’s only European Tour win also came in South Africa, at the Nelson Mandela Championship six years ago, and he has had a string of top-10 finishes in the country.

Jamieson made five birdies and an eagle in his third round at Leopard Creek Country Club. His eagle came when he put his tee shot on the par-4 11th to within tap-in range. The Scot did make a double-bogey six on the 14th but recovered from that with two consecutive birdies.

“It’s obviously a great place to be but I’m certainly not getting ahead of myself,” he said. “There’s an awful long way to go and a lot can happen in 18 holes, especially on this golf course, this back nine, where there’s so much risk-reward.

Advertisement

“There’s a long way to go and hopefully I can do it but let’s see what happens.”

Lipsky is also looking for just a second European Tour victory and the American is in the hunt one shot back after his 2-under 70, which also included an eagle on the par-5 15th.

South Africans Zander Lombard (68) and defending champion Brandon Stone (69) are tied for third on 8 under and three behind Jamieson.

___

More AP soccer: https://anews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.