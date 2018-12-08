Listen Live Sports

Jason Carter and Teyvion Kirk lead Ohio over Radford 78-69

December 8, 2018 5:54 pm
 
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jason Carter scored 19 points and Teyvion Kirk scored 17 to lead Ohio to a 78-69 victory over Radford on Saturday.

Doug Taylor grabbed 16 rebounds for the Bobcats (6-3) and Ben Vander Plas scored 14 points.

Four players scored in double figures for the Highlanders (6-3). Carlik Jones had 16 points and six assists, Caleb Tanner also had 16 points, Travis Fields scored 14 and Devin Hutchinson added 10.

Radford, which has road wins over Notre Dame and Texas, struggled this time out, especially in the first half. The Highlanders shot 31 percent from the field and missed 8 of 13 3-pointers before halftime. The Highlanders shot 47 percent and made 7 of 13 3-pointers in the second half.

Ohio led 32-26 at halftime after shooting 54 percent from the field. The Bobcats finished at 51 percent with a 46-22 scoring advantage in the paint.

