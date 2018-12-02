Jazz-Heat, Box

UTAH (100)

Crowder 6-15 4-4 19, Ingles 5-13 0-0 11, Gobert 5-9 2-5 12, Rubio 9-13 3-3 23, Mitchell 8-24 1-1 18, Sefolosha 0-1 0-0 0, O’Neale 2-2 0-0 6, Favors 2-4 0-0 5, Exum 0-1 1-2 1, Neto 1-1 0-0 2, Korver 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 39-89 11-15 100.

MIAMI (102)

McGruder 0-1 0-0 0, J.Johnson 4-10 0-0 9, Whiteside 11-17 1-6 23, Richardson 4-16 6-6 16, Ellington 4-13 0-0 12, Winslow 4-9 0-0 9, Olynyk 4-8 5-7 16, Adebayo 1-2 0-0 2, Wade 4-15 5-5 15. Totals 36-91 17-24 102.

Utah 35 20 22 23—100 Miami 27 26 27 22—102

3-Point Goals_Utah 11-33 (Crowder 3-7, O’Neale 2-2, Rubio 2-4, Favors 1-2, Ingles 1-4, Korver 1-5, Mitchell 1-7, Sefolosha 0-1, Exum 0-1), Miami 13-31 (Ellington 4-9, Olynyk 3-6, Richardson 2-6, Wade 2-6, J.Johnson 1-2, Winslow 1-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 50 (Gobert 18), Miami 50 (Whiteside 20). Assists_Utah 21 (Rubio 6), Miami 20 (Wade 8). Total Fouls_Utah 18, Miami 16. Technicals_Gobert, Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second). A_19,600 (19,600).

