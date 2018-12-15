Listen Live Sports

Jazz-Magic, Box

December 15, 2018 7:34 pm
 
UTAH (89)

Ingles 2-11 2-2 8, Favors 8-16 5-6 21, Gobert 2-6 2-2 6, Rubio 3-14 9-9 15, Mitchell 8-21 6-6 24, O’Neale 0-1 1-2 1, Crowder 3-8 1-1 9, Sefolosha 0-1 0-0 0, Exum 1-3 0-0 2, Korver 1-8 0-0 3. Totals 28-89 26-28 89.

ORLANDO (96)

Isaac 0-3 0-0 0, Gordon 3-7 0-0 8, Vucevic 5-14 4-4 15, Augustin 4-8 1-2 11, Fournier 7-15 8-10 24, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 3-7 2-2 9, Ross 8-9 0-0 19, Grant 1-3 0-0 2, Simmons 3-6 2-2 8. Totals 34-72 17-20 96.

Utah 14 21 24 30—89
Orlando 14 19 22 41—96

3-Point Goals_Utah 7-29 (Mitchell 2-5, Ingles 2-6, Crowder 2-6, Korver 1-7, O’Neale 0-1, Rubio 0-4), Orlando 11-24 (Ross 3-3, Gordon 2-3, Augustin 2-3, Fournier 2-7, Vucevic 1-3, Bamba 1-3, Grant 0-1, Simmons 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 42 (Gobert 13), Orlando 48 (Vucevic 19). Assists_Utah 17 (Ingles 5), Orlando 18 (Vucevic, Augustin 5). Total Fouls_Utah 19, Orlando 27. Technicals_Orlando coach Steve Clifford. A_20,011 (22,300).

