Jazz-Rockets, Box

December 17, 2018 10:35 pm
 
UTAH (97)

Ingles 2-6 0-2 5, Crowder 3-10 5-5 14, Gobert 6-10 6-6 18, Rubio 5-10 0-0 12, Mitchell 8-22 5-7 23, O’Neale 4-6 0-0 9, Sefolosha 0-4 0-0 0, Favors 2-4 3-6 7, Exum 1-6 2-2 4, Korver 1-4 2-3 5. Totals 32-82 23-31 97.

HOUSTON (102)

Gordon 4-13 2-2 12, Tucker 6-9 0-0 16, Capela 2-8 1-5 5, Paul 3-10 4-4 11, Harden 14-31 15-16 47, Nene 1-3 2-2 4, Knight 1-5 0-0 3, Green 0-4 0-0 0, House Jr. 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 32-86 26-31 102.

Utah 23 14 36 24— 97
Houston 25 25 33 19—102

3-Point Goals_Utah 10-35 (Crowder 3-8, Rubio 2-5, Mitchell 2-8, O’Neale 1-2, Korver 1-4, Ingles 1-4, Sefolosha 0-1, Exum 0-3), Houston 12-37 (Tucker 4-7, Harden 4-12, Gordon 2-6, Knight 1-3, Paul 1-4, House Jr. 0-2, Green 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 52 (Gobert 13), Houston 39 (Capela 14). Assists_Utah 23 (Ingles 6), Houston 16 (Paul 9). Total Fouls_Utah 25, Houston 24. Technicals_Utah team. A_18,055 (18,500).

