Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jazz-Spurs, Box

December 9, 2018 9:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
UTAH (97)

Ingles 2-5 1-2 5, Favors 1-2 0-0 2, Gobert 5-9 2-4 12, Rubio 11-23 1-1 26, Mitchell 8-21 8-10 27, O’Neale 2-7 0-0 5, Sefolosha 4-4 0-0 9, Crowder 1-6 0-0 2, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Neto 1-2 2-2 4, Exum 0-0 0-0 0, Korver 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-85 14-19 97.

SAN ANTONIO (110)

White 3-6 0-0 6, Gay 10-16 3-4 23, Aldridge 10-15 0-0 20, Forbes 6-8 2-2 15, DeRozan 10-23 6-6 26, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Eubanks 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 1-3 0-0 2, Mills 3-9 0-0 8, Belinelli 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 47-89 11-12 110.

Utah 18 18 36 25— 97
San Antonio 23 31 28 28—110

3-Point Goals_Utah 9-29 (Rubio 3-8, Mitchell 3-8, Sefolosha 1-1, O’Neale 1-2, Korver 1-3, Neto 0-1, Ingles 0-2, Crowder 0-4), San Antonio 5-14 (Mills 2-5, Belinelli 2-6, Forbes 1-1, DeRozan 0-1, Gay 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 38 (Favors, Gobert 8), San Antonio 46 (Gay 15). Assists_Utah 23 (Gobert 7), San Antonio 26 (DeRozan 8). Total Fouls_Utah 15, San Antonio 15. A_17,834 (18,581).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|18 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|20 GovConnects Education Series: Taking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Japan, Australia team up for Operation Christmas Drop

Today in History

1865: Slavery abolished in America