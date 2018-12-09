Jazz-Spurs, Box

UTAH (97)

Ingles 2-5 1-2 5, Favors 1-2 0-0 2, Gobert 5-9 2-4 12, Rubio 11-23 1-1 26, Mitchell 8-21 8-10 27, O’Neale 2-7 0-0 5, Sefolosha 4-4 0-0 9, Crowder 1-6 0-0 2, Udoh 0-0 0-0 0, Neto 1-2 2-2 4, Exum 0-0 0-0 0, Korver 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-85 14-19 97.

SAN ANTONIO (110)

White 3-6 0-0 6, Gay 10-16 3-4 23, Aldridge 10-15 0-0 20, Forbes 6-8 2-2 15, DeRozan 10-23 6-6 26, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Eubanks 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 1-3 0-0 2, Mills 3-9 0-0 8, Belinelli 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 47-89 11-12 110.

Utah 18 18 36 25— 97 San Antonio 23 31 28 28—110

3-Point Goals_Utah 9-29 (Rubio 3-8, Mitchell 3-8, Sefolosha 1-1, O’Neale 1-2, Korver 1-3, Neto 0-1, Ingles 0-2, Crowder 0-4), San Antonio 5-14 (Mills 2-5, Belinelli 2-6, Forbes 1-1, DeRozan 0-1, Gay 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 38 (Favors, Gobert 8), San Antonio 46 (Gay 15). Assists_Utah 23 (Gobert 7), San Antonio 26 (DeRozan 8). Total Fouls_Utah 15, San Antonio 15. A_17,834 (18,581).

