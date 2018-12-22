Jazz-Trail Blazers, Box

UTAH (120)

Ingles 6-11 1-4 15, Favors 4-6 2-4 10, Gobert 4-9 3-3 11, Rubio 10-15 0-0 24, Mitchell 1-10 1-2 3, O’Neale 0-1 0-0 0, Crowder 6-9 0-1 16, Sefolosha 2-2 0-0 5, Niang 2-2 0-0 6, Udoh 1-1 0-0 2, Neto 0-0 2-2 2, Exum 4-7 0-0 8, Korver 7-12 1-1 18. Totals 47-85 10-17 120.

PORTLAND (90)

Harkless 1-3 1-4 4, Aminu 1-10 2-2 5, Nurkic 5-9 0-2 10, Lillard 7-16 1-2 19, McCollum 5-15 2-2 12, Layman 0-0 3-4 3, Collins 2-8 0-0 4, Swanigan 0-1 0-0 0, Leonard 3-5 0-0 9, Curry 1-3 0-0 3, Baldwin IV 2-3 1-2 5, Turner 6-8 0-0 12, Stauskas 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 35-87 10-18 90.

Utah 33 22 28 37—120 Portland 26 23 19 22— 90

3-Point Goals_Utah 16-31 (Rubio 4-4, Crowder 4-7, Korver 3-7, Niang 2-2, Ingles 2-5, Sefolosha 1-1, O’Neale 0-1, Mitchell 0-4), Portland 10-32 (Lillard 4-8, Leonard 3-5, Harkless 1-2, Curry 1-3, Aminu 1-6, Baldwin IV 0-1, Stauskas 0-1, McCollum 0-3, Collins 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 42 (Gobert 11), Portland 42 (Nurkic 10). Assists_Utah 35 (Rubio, Exum 8), Portland 17 (Nurkic 4). Total Fouls_Utah 21, Portland 16. A_19,127 (19,393).

