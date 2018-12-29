Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jefferson, Johnson combine for 35, Nicholls gets 88-63 win

December 29, 2018 5:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Jeremiah Jefferson and Kevin Johnson combined for 35 points as Nicholls prepared for Southland Conference play by dominating Campbellsville-Harrodsburg 88-63 on Saturday afternoon.

Jefferson drained 4 of 8 from distance to total 18 points. Johnson was 3 of 5 from long range for 17 points while dishing out five assists and recording a career-high six steals. Daniel Regis added 14 points and Elvis Harvey had 10 points to go with 10 rebounds for Nicholls (7-6) which opens Southland Conference play at Northwestern State on Wednesday.

Antoine Darby had 16 points and JaQuice Gray 14 to lead Campbellsville-Harrodsburg, a United States Collegiate Athletic Association school.

The Colonels led throughout as they opened with a 22-4 run to take a 43-26 advantage into the break. Nicholls opened the second half on a 10-0 run and coasted to the victory.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union