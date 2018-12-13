Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jeffries has double-double, Tulsa beats New Orleans 70-60

December 13, 2018 10:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — DaQuan Jeffries had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Tulsa as the Golden Hurricane took an early lead and rolled to a 70-60 victory over New Orleans on Thursday night.

Tulsa (8-3), which beat then-No. 16 Kansas State 47-46 on Saturday, has won three straight to go 8-0 at home.

Martins Igbanu also posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Zeke Moore added 11 points for Tulsa.

The Golden Hurricane roared out to a commanding lead, taking a 41-21 advantage into the break. Tulsa shot 60 percent (15-25) in the first half while limiting the Privateers to 9-of-34 shooting (27 percent). Tulsa finished hitting 24 of 46 from the floor (52 percent) and New Orleans was 23-of-66 shooting (35 percent).

Advertisement

The Privateers closed to 59-48 after Bryson Robinson drained a 3 with 7:30 remaining. Igbanu answered with a jumper and a free throw and Jeffries drained a 3 pointer to stretch the lead to 65-48 with 5:23 left.

Troy Green had a career-best 19 points for New Orleans (4-4).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Celebs visit deployed service members in Norway for holidays

Today in History

1970: President Nixon meets Elvis Presley