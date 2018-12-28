Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Jenkins scores 23, South Dakota St routs W Illinois 100-58

December 28, 2018 7:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — David Jenkins scored all 23 of his points in the first half, Mike Daum had a double-double and South Dakota State cruised past Western Illinois 100-58 in the Summit League opener on Friday.

Daum had 15 points and 10 rebounds and the Jackrabbits (11-5) had six players in double figures.

Jenkins went 5 of 7 from 3-point range in the first half and South Dakota State was 9 of 14 from distance, opening a 55-30 lead. SDSU went 21 of 31 from the field while the Leathernecks were 10 of 31.

It got worse for the Leathernecks (5-9) in the second half, going 7 of 27 from the field (26 Percent) to finish the game at 29 percent, their worst of the season. Zion Young led the way with 16 points.

Advertisement

The Jackrabbits cooled off to 56 percent (15 of 27) in the second half. They ended up with a 42-29 advantage on the boards.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 GEOINT Community Job Fair
1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard conducts 'ammo transport'

Today in History

1896: Utah becomes the 45th state in the Union