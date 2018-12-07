Jerry Glanville stepping down as Tiger-Cats’ assistant

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — Jerry Glanville has resigned as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ defensive coordinator because of personal reasons.

The Ticats announced Friday that the 77-year-old Glanville would not return for a second season with the Canadian Football League team.

“I hate that I won’t be able to come back to Hamilton next season to finish what we started in 2018,” said Glanville, the former head coach of the NFL’s Houston Oilers and Atlanta Falcons. “The future is bright because there are so many good people and great players throughout the organization. I will be a Tiger-Cat for life.”

After being promoted to head coach earlier week, Orlondo Steinauer said he wanted Glanville to return.

“It was an honor to work with coach Glanville last season and we’re obviously disappointed he won’t be back,” Steinauer. “We fully understand and support his decision, and will now continue to work on finalizing a coaching staff for 2019.”

Working under former head coach June Jones this year, Glanville helped guide the Tiger-Cats to an 8-10 regular-season record and a spot in the East final.

