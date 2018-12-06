Jets-Bills Preview Capsule

NEW YORK JETS (3-9) at BUFFALO (4-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Bills by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Jets 4-8, Buffalo 6-6

SERIES RECORD — Bills lead 62-54

LAST MEETING — Bills beat Jets 41-10, Nov. 11

LAST WEEK — Jets lost to Titans 26-22; Bills lost to Dolphins 21-17

AP PRO32 RANKING — Jets No. 30, Bills No. 28.

JETS OFFENSE — OVERALL (30), RUSH (19), PASS (30).

JETS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (26), PASS (16).

BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (17), PASS (31).

BILLS DEFENSE — OVERALL (2), RUSH (14), PASS (1).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Game features potential quarterback matchup of rookie first-round draft picks involving Buffalo’s Josh Allen, selected seventh, four picks behind Jets’ Sam Darnold, who has missed three games with strained right foot. Buffalo’s Matt Barkley outplayed New York’s Josh McCown in matchup of backups last month. … Jets’ six-game skid longest under coach Todd Bowles, and worst since dropping eight straight in Rex Ryan’s final season in 2014 when New York finished 4-12. … Darnold has 3-6 record and has thrown league-high 14 interceptions, including season-worst four in 13-6 loss at Miami on Nov. 4. … Chris Herndon leads rookie TEs with 28 catches and is second with 345 yards receiving. … PK Jason Myers has hit 14 of 15 field-goal attempts from 40-plus yards, including NFL-record five 55 or longer. … Jets limited to one field goal on 17 fourth-quarter possessions over past four games. Eight ended with punts, five with interceptions, two on downs and one missed field goal. … New York has allowed 557 yards rushing, including 212 vs. Bills, over past three games. … Allen has 391 yards passing, three TDs and two interceptions, and 234 yards rushing and TD in past two games since missing four with sprained right throwing elbow. … WR Zay Jones has 160 yards receiving and three TDs in past three, after managing only 299 yards and one TD in first nine. … RB LeSean McCoy has combined for 98 yards rushing past two games since season-best 113 yards and two TDs against Jets. … Defense allowed 175 yards against Dolphins, fewest in loss since giving up 160 in 20-6 loss at Baltimore on Oct. 24, 2004, according to Pro Football Reference. … Buffalo held past four opponents under 130 yards passing, NFL’s longest streak since 2009. … Fantasy tip: Allen is becoming reliable option, especially because of additional threat he poses as runner.

