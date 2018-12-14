Listen Live Sports

Jets-Blackhawks Sum

December 14, 2018 11:51 pm
 
Winnipeg 1 2 0 1—4
Chicago 1 1 1 0—3

First Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 19 (Wheeler, Byfuglien), 14:18 (pp). 2, Chicago, Toews 15 (Keith, Saad), 19:49.

Second Period_3, Chicago, Toews 16 (Dahlstrom, Saad), 13:07. 4, Winnipeg, Laine 23 (Morrissey, Little), 15:56. 5, Winnipeg, Perreault 6 (Wheeler, Scheifele), 19:42.

Third Period_6, Chicago, Gustafsson 6 (Toews, Keith), 19:52.

Overtime_7, Winnipeg, Scheifele 20 (Wheeler, Morrissey), 0:50.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 14-11-14-3_42. Chicago 13-13-11_37.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 4; Chicago 0 of 2.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Brossoit 7-1-1 (37 shots-34 saves). Chicago, Crawford 6-14-2 (42-38).

A_21,235 (19,717). T_2:32.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Brian Murphy.

