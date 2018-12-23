Jets-Canucks Sum

Winnipeg 0 0 1—1 Vancouver 0 0 0—0

First Period_None.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 22 (Wheeler, Byfuglien), 18:28.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 10-7-6_23. Vancouver 12-17-11_40.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 3.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Brossoit 8-1-1 (40 shots-40 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 14-10-3 (23-22).

A_18,028 (18,910). T_2:22.

Referees_Graham Skilliter, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Travis Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.