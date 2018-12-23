Jets-Canucks Sums

|Winnipeg
|0
|0
|1—1
|Vancouver
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_None. Penalties_Goldobin, VAN, (tripping), 7:12; Little, WPG, (hooking), 11:45; C.Tanev, VAN, (boarding), 18:23.
Second Period_None. Penalties_Wheeler, WPG, (tripping), 4:27; Perreault, WPG, (slashing), 13:03; Roussel, VAN, (roughing), 20:00; Byfuglien, WPG, (roughing), 20:00.
Third Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 22 (Byfuglien, Wheeler), 18:28. Penalties_None.
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 10-7-7_24. Vancouver 12-17-11_40.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 3.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Brossoit 8-1-1 (40 shots-40 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 14-10-3 (24-23).
A_18,028 (18,910). T_2:22.
Referees_Graham Skilliter, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Travis Gawryletz.
