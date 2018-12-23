Listen Live Sports

Jets-Canucks Sums

December 23, 2018 12:38 am
 
Winnipeg 0 0 1—1
Vancouver 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Goldobin, VAN, (tripping), 7:12; Little, WPG, (hooking), 11:45; C.Tanev, VAN, (boarding), 18:23.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Wheeler, WPG, (tripping), 4:27; Perreault, WPG, (slashing), 13:03; Roussel, VAN, (roughing), 20:00; Byfuglien, WPG, (roughing), 20:00.

Third Period_1, Winnipeg, Scheifele 22 (Wheeler, Byfuglien), 18:28. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 10-7-6_23. Vancouver 12-17-11_40.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 2; Vancouver 0 of 3.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Brossoit 8-1-1 (40 shots-40 saves). Vancouver, Markstrom 14-10-3 (23-22).

A_18,028 (18,910). T_2:22.

Referees_Graham Skilliter, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Travis Gawryletz.

