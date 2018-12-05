Listen Live Sports

Jets' Darnold fully practices, on track to start vs. Bills

December 5, 2018
 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Sam Darnold was a full participant at practice, putting him on track to start for the New York Jets at Buffalo against the Bills on Sunday.

The rookie quarterback has missed the past three games with a strained right foot. Coach Todd Bowles says Wednesday that it’s too early in the week to say for sure if Darnold will start.

Darnold was injured against Miami on Nov. 4 and hasn’t played since. He returned to practice on a limited basis last week, but was not active as Josh McCown started in his place for the third time. Bowles said the No. 3 overall pick was working on shaking off the rust by getting his timing right.

McCown had one touchdown pass and four interceptions filling in for Darnold, and the Jets went 0-3 in those games.

Darnold still leads the NFL with 14 interceptions despite missing three games. He will try to jumpstart an offense that has struggled during New York’s six-game losing streak.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

