Jets-Islanders Sums

Winnipeg 0 0 3—3 N.Y. Islanders 0 0 1—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Laine, WPG, (cross checking), 1:08; Mayfield, NYI, (tripping), 10:43.

Second Period_None. Penalties_None.

Third Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 10 (Boychuk, Nelson), 1:33. 2, Winnipeg, Trouba 3 (Connor, Wheeler), 3:39 (pp). 3, Winnipeg, Lowry 5 (Perreault, Tanev), 4:01. 4, Winnipeg, Ehlers 9, 19:57. Penalties_Barzal, NYI, (holding stick), 1:58; Tanev, WPG, (tripping), 8:57; Lee, NYI, (tripping), 9:32.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 3-15-6_24. N.Y. Islanders 8-12-8_28.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 1 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 2.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 12-7-1 (28 shots-27 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 9-5-1 (23-21).

A_9,125 (15,795). T_2:26.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Andrew Smith.

