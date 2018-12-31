Listen Live Sports

Jets keeping reporting structure as search for coach begins

December 31, 2018 3:34 pm
 
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets Chairman and CEO Christopher Johnson says the team’s reporting structure will remain the same moving forward with the new head coach answering to him directly and not general manager Mike Maccagnan.

Todd Bowles was fired as coach Sunday night after four seasons that included no playoff appearances. Johnson says Monday the team will explore all options — the pro or college ranks — for its new coach.

Johnson believes the current reporting structure is a good one, and one that was in place with Bowles and Maccagnan.

Johnson says the “buck stops with me” when it comes to improving the team, which has not made the postseason since the 2010 season. He adds that the hire will be his ultimate choice and it is “absolutely” one of the most important decisions the franchise has faced.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

