The Associated Press
 
Jets-Oilers Sum

December 31, 2018 11:41 pm
 
Winnipeg 0 3 1—4
Edmonton 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 14 (McDavid, Petrovic), 14:50.

Second Period_2, Winnipeg, Tanev 8 (Morrissey, Trouba), 4:39. 3, Winnipeg, Lemieux 2 (Roslovic, Copp), 6:02. 4, Edmonton, Draisaitl 20 (Nugent-Hopkins, Nurse), 18:03 (pp). 5, Winnipeg, Wheeler 6, 18:32.

Third Period_6, Edmonton, Draisaitl 21 (McDavid), 7:23. 7, Winnipeg, Lemieux 3 (Copp, Morrow), 14:02.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 9-17-10_36. Edmonton 7-9-8_24.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 2; Edmonton 1 of 1.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 17-11-1 (24 shots-21 saves). Edmonton, Koskinen 11-7-1 (36-32).

A_18,347 (18,641). T_2:27.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Brian Mach.

